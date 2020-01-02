$1.11 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

