$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Waste Management also posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

WM opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

