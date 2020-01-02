$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

CHD stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after buying an additional 556,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

