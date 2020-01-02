$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

