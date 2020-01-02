$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. American Airlines Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 6,272,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,138. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

