$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

NYSE CACI opened at $249.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a 1-year low of $139.21 and a 1-year high of $252.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

