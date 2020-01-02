$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

NASDAQ ON opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,282 shares of company stock worth $1,326,267 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 44.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

