$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.33. Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

