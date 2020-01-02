$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $126.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

