$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

