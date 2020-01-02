$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $269.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.68. Cintas has a twelve month low of $164.50 and a twelve month high of $277.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cintas by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.