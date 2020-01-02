$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

