$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

LEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 3,025,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,547. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,863.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $1,834,819. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 54.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 27.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $338,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

