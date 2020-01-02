$107.97 Million in Sales Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will announce sales of $107.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.83 million and the highest is $109.11 million. PS Business Parks reported sales of $104.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year sales of $427.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.68 million to $433.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $440.05 million, with estimates ranging from $437.96 million to $442.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $164.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $126.71 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $71,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

