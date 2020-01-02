$11.04 Million in Sales Expected for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) will announce sales of $11.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.88 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp reported sales of $11.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will report full year sales of $43.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.68 million, with estimates ranging from $44.16 million to $45.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Salisbury Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SAL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

