$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $700,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.53. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

