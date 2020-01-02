11,053 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. 5,554,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. The firm has a market cap of $434.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $140.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

