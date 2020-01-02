$126.32 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $126.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.16 million and the highest is $128.72 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $112.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $507.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.74 million to $510.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.34 million, with estimates ranging from $566.41 million to $586.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $379.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.01. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $206.62 and a 12-month high of $421.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

