$14.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $14.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $56.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.38 billion to $59.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.18 billion to $61.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

