$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $161.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.40 million and the highest is $162.20 million. South State posted sales of $162.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $645.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.70 million to $646.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $648.65 million, with estimates ranging from $645.70 million to $651.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South State by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. South State has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.34.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

