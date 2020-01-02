$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.74 billion and the lowest is $18.00 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $71.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.11 billion to $73.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

