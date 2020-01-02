1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $65.90 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00023081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $65.90 million and approximately $221,915.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 202.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,657 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

