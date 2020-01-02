$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post sales of $2.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 million and the lowest is $1.98 million. Intellicheck Mobilisa reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year sales of $6.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.12 million, with estimates ranging from $12.02 million to $12.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Shares of IDN opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

