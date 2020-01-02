$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $592,126.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

