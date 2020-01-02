$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $292.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.