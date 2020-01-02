$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.