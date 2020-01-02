$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Nomura upped their target price on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

NYSE VMW opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VMware by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 61,035 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.