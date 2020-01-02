$205.37 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce sales of $205.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.02 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $762.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $766.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $958.57 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

WIX opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $84.84 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

