$237.86 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $237.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.42 million and the lowest is $214.41 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $196.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $871.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $905.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

