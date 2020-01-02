$287.44 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $287.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.47 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $262.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

FICO stock opened at $374.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.18 and a 200-day moving average of $336.05. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $178.42 and a fifty-two week high of $380.49.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

