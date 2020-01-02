$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $329.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 12-month low of $215.15 and a 12-month high of $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $293.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

