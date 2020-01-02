$3.18 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.14. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

BURL opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $230.70.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 88.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.