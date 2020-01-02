$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. VF posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of VFC opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. VF has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at about $8,841,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 964,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of VF by 136.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

