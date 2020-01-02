$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to announce sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. T2 Biosystems posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year sales of $8.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $20.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

