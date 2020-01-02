$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.13 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

