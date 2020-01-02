$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vipshop by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

