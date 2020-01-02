$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $307.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $310.04 million. Curo Group reported sales of $300.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CURO opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curo Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.