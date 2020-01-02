$33.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.67 million to $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $129.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.32 million to $130.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

