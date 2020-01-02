$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $334.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.51 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $346.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tripadvisor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

