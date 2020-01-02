$335.07 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $335.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.08 million and the lowest is $319.40 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $794.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,886,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 455.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

