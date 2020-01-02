$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.50 million and the highest is $336.60 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

EXR stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $1,231,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,784 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,120,000 after acquiring an additional 934,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,072,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,939,000 after acquiring an additional 787,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

