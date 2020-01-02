$34.48 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $34.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.73 million and the lowest is $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $129.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.51 million to $129.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $133.34 million to $141.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $9.04 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock worth $318,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.