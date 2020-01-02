$34.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $34.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $33.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.15 billion to $141.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $147.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

