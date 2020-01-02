3DCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $737.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $737.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,681,386 coins and its circulating supply is 69,391,692 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

