$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.66.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.63 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.50.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

