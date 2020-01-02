$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

D stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.