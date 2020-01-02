$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

GPC opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 95,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

