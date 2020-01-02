$4.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the highest is $4.90. Tech Data reported earnings of $4.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,578,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

