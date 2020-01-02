$41.79 Million in Sales Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will announce $41.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.37 million to $43.20 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $133.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.79 million, with estimates ranging from $181.11 million to $266.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

PTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

