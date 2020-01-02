$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce sales of $47.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.64 million and the highest is $47.87 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $184.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.49 million to $184.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.74 million, with estimates ranging from $198.52 million to $200.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 383,523 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 587,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 156,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 148,103 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.